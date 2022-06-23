Another Double-Booked Horror Thriller - First Trailer for 'Barbarian'

"This process might seem overwhelming…" 20th Century has revealed the first trailer for Barbarian, yet another rental home horror thriller, this one from actor / filmmaker Zach Cregger. We just posted another trailer a few days ago for a film, Gone in the Night, also about a doubled-booked rental - this is becoming a trend with thrillers. In town for a job interview, a young woman arrives at her Airbnb late at night only to find that her rental has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to stay the night anyway, but soon discovers that there is much more to be afraid of in the house than the other guest. The film stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. This looks like it goes to some crazy places once she heads downstairs and finds there's much more going on… Freaky!

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zach Cregger's Barbarian, direct from YouTube:

"Some stay for a night. Some stay for a week. Some never leave." In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Barbarian is written & directed by American actor / producer / filmmaker Zach Cregger, director of the films Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs previously, as well as TV work including "The Whitest Kids U'Know". It's produced by Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. 20th Century will debut Cregger's Barbarian in theaters starting August 31st, 2022 this summer. Scared yet?