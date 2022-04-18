Another Endless Cornfield Horror Thriller - 'Escape the Field' Trailer

"There is no way out." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Escape the Field, marking the feature debut of writer / director Emerson Moore. It's arriving to watch in early May for those curious to find out what's going on. The fear is inescapable in this horror-thriller about six strangers who suddenly awaken in a remote, endless cornfield. Stripped of their possessions, they are left with only six items: a gun with a single bullet, matches, a lantern, a knife, a compass, a flask of water. Escape the Field is the second major "stuck in an endless field" movie, following Vincenzo Natali's In the Tall Grass in 2019. This one looks like it has a few more twists, and seems a bit more like Cube or Saw or an Escape Room than Natali's supernatural thriller. Starring Jordan Claire Robbins, Theo Rossi, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder, Elena Juatco, and Shane West. I'm a sucker for these - I always want to find out what's going on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emerson Moore's Escape the Field, direct from YouTube:

The fear is inescapable and the suspense nonstop in this gripping horror-thriller about six strangers who suddenly awaken in a remote, endless cornfield. Stripped of their possessions, they are left with only six items: a gun with a single bullet, matches, a lantern, a knife, a compass, a flask of water. As mysterious sirens blare in the distance and traps appear at every turn, the group realizes it’s been plunged into a cat-&-mouse game with an unseen evil… survival depends upon solving a diabolical, and deadly, puzzle. Escape the Field is directed by filmmaker Emerson Moore, making his feature directorial debut after one other short previously. The screenplay is written by Emerson Moore and Sean Wathen & Joshua Dobkin. Produced by Andrew Davies Gans, Emerson Moore, Jason Moring, and Michael Philip. Lionsgate will debut Moore's Escape the Field in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 6th, 2022 coming soon. Interested?