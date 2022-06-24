Another Exciting Teaser for Korean Swords & Aliens Movie 'Alienoid'

"For many years, aliens have kept their prisoners locked inside human bodies." CJ Entertainment in Korea has debuted another new "teaser" trailer for an epic sci-fi movie titled Alienoid. We posted a trailer for this a few weeks ago, but this teaser has even better footage. During the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), Taoists try to take a mysterious holy sword. Meanwhile in present day (in 2022), aliens appear on Earth. A time door soon connects the late Goryeo period and the present day. The two parties cross paths when a time-traveling portal opens, causing chaos and confusion. The science fiction action fantasy features a cast including Ryu Jun-yeol as a master swordsman, Kim Tae-ri as "a woman who shoots thunder", Kim Woo-bin, So Ji-seob, Yum Jung-ah, Kim Eui-eung, Lee Ha-nee, and Jo Woo-jin. It was shot all together but will be released in two sequential parts, instead of one big movie, which means there's going to be a lot going on in this. I think this looks crazy entertaining! I'm sold! Mixing sci-fi and ancient worlds looks like so much fun.

Here's the newest international teaser for Choi Dong-hoon's Alienoid, direct from CJ's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Choi Dong-hoon's Alienoid here, for even more footage.

Here's the initial synopsis for this Korean sci-fi film: The door of time opens between the swordsman who wants to seize the legendary divine sword at the end of the Goryeo Dynasty and those who chase after an alien prisoner imprisoned in a human body in 2022. Alienoid, also known as 외계+인 1부 in Korean - which translates directly to Oegye+in 1bu or Alien+Human Part 1, is both written & directed by Korean filmmaker Choi Dong-hoon, director of the movies The Big Swindle, Tazza: The High Rollers, Jeon Woochi, The Thieves, The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure, Assassination, and Wiretap previously. Produced by Caper Film. Filming began in March 2020. Both first and second part were filmed simultaneously for 13 months, with filming finishing in April 2021. CJ ENM will debut Alienoid Part 1 in South Korea starting on July 20th, 2022. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned. First impression? Looking good so far?