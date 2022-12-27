Another 'First Look' Preview for Doll Horror 'M3GAN' in Theaters Soon

"We're not that far from something like M3gan existing. And that's pretty unsettling." Universal debuted another "First Look" sneak preview for M3GAN, the fun horror movie arriving in theaters in January. Only a few weeks left until she's here!! From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like A.I. doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, Stephane Garneau-Monten, plus Amie Donald as M3GAN and Jenna Davis as the voice. This tease has brief clips of interviews with James Wan, Jason Blum, and director Gerard Johnstone. And there's some flashy editing to make it look extra freaky. I'm in!! It seems like a very enjoyable way to kick off a New Year of movies. Opens January 6th.

Here's the new "First Look" preview for Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can rewatch the freaky first trailer for Johnstone's M3GAN right here, and the second trailer here.

"She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family." M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch & learn as she becomes friend & teacher, playmate & protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences. M3GAN is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, director of the film Housebound previously, plus the TV series "The Jaquie Brown Diaries", "Terry Teo", "The New Legends of Monkey". The screenplay is by Akela Cooper, from a story by James Wan and Akela Cooper. Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan. Universal will release Johnstone's M3GAN in theaters everywhere on January 6th, 2023 right after the New Year.