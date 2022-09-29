Another Fun Japanese Trailer for Shinkai's 'Suzume no Tojimari' Film

"I'm afraid of a world where Souta doesn't exist!" Japan's Toho has revealed a second official trailer for Suzume no Tojimari, the latest from acclaimed animation filmmaker Makoto Shinkai (of Your Name and Weathering with You). We've featured two other Japanese trailers previously - the most recent one here during the summer. It's an action adventure road story about a girl named Suzume, starring Nanoka Hara as her voice. 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." Soon, doors begin to open across Japan, bringing destruction upon any who are near them. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. This new anime adventure features character design by Masayoshi Tanaka, art direction by Takumi Tanji, animation by Kenichi Tsuchiya. It will be released under the title just Suzume internationally, from Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures / Wild Bunch. No release dates have been set - expected in the US sometime in 2023. But still - this looks amazing!! Wait - this guy turns into a chair?! Oh my goodness, this is going to be so much fun.

Here's the second Japanese trailer (+ poster) for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari, from YouTube:

Turn on English subtitles by clicking the [cc] button and setting the language to "English" in settings.

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari here, or the early teaser again.

Suzume, a 17-year-old girl living in a quiet town in Kyushu meets a young man on the road who says, "I'm looking for a door." Suzume follows him and finds a door in an abandoned building in the mountains. It was as if it was the only place left standing after the collapse. An old, worn-out door. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door… Soon, doors begin to open one after another all over Japan. But, as misfortune will come from the other side of the door. The door that opens must be closed, they say. "The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky. The place where I wandered into… There was a sky where all time seemed to melt together." Led by the mysterious door, Suzume's "journey of closing the door" begins. Suzume no Tojimari or すずめの戸締まり, roughly translated as Suzume's Door Closing, is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, of the films The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 5 Centimeters Per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, The Garden of Words, Your Name, and Weathering with You previously previously. This new film is set to open first in Japan starting November 11th, 2022 this fall. No US date has been set - stay tuned. Visit the film's official website. Still looks good?