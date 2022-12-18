Another Fun Tom Cruise Video Drops In - 'We'll See You at the Movies'

"We'll see you at the movies!" Once again, Tom Cruise has dropped by with a crazy fun video unlike any other Hollywood movie promotion before it. (Remember that other one during the pandemic when he went to the movies?) Cruise released this video via the official channels as part of a promotion for both Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, opening next summer exclusively in theaters worldwide, and his 2022 hit Top Gun: Maverick, which will be available for streaming on Paramount+ this week after opening in theaters May 2022. This was shot while Cruise was up in the air about to take a skydive jump for a shot for the next Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning. It looks like it's near the same place in South Africa where they filmed this bi-plane stunt for a M:I promo as well. There is nothing unsafe about this, it's just a simple skydiving stunt video and he probably packed his own 'chute anyway. Though it is the ultimate way to say "Happy Holidays" & "Thank You", that is for damn sure. Cruise is still as wild as he's always been.

Skydiving thank you while filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the amazing teaser trailer for M:I - Dead Reckoning Part One right here to view more.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, and the third in the series directed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout. Ethan Hunt returns with his regular team for more covert missions around the world to save us all from mayhem and destruction. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is once again directed by American filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the movies The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, plus both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation & Fallout previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher McQuarrie. Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jake Myers. Paramount Pictures will debut McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters worldwide starting on July 14th, 2023 next summer (delayed from this year). Part Two will then arrive in theaters starting June 2024. Watch the very first teaser trailer here.