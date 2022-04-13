Another Fun Trailer for 'The Takedown' with Omar Sy & Laurent Lafitte

"What'd you say before? A real team, a real duo." Netflix has debuted the full-length main trailer for the French action comedy movie called The Takedown, the latest from Hollywood director Louis Leterrier (of The Transporter 1 & 2, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me). This is actually a sequel to the film On the Other Side of the Tracks from 2012, following Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte - two cops with very different lives. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. This seems a bit like France's Rush Hour series, about these two goofballs getting entangled in taking down a big crime syndicate while crazy things keep happening. "What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy." The cast includes Izïa Higelin & Luka Quinn. This looks like all-out fun, I'll give it that much. Fire it up.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Louis Leterrier's The Takedown, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Leterrier's The Takedown here, to see the first look again.

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a much bigger criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy. The Takedown, also known as Loin du Périph in French, is directed by the French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, director of the movies The Transporter, Unleashed, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, Brothers Grimsby previously. The screenplay is written by Stéphane Kazandjian. Produced by Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer. Netflix will debut The Takedown streaming on Netflix starting May 6th, 2022 coming up soon. Who's interested?