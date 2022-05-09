Another New Trailer for Park Chan-wook Thriller 'Decision to Leave'

"The closer you look, the harder you fall." CJ Entertainment has unveiled a full 80-second teaser trailer for Decision to Leave, the brand new film from acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. We featured a much shorter Korean teaser last week. The film is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival next week in the Main Competition. A detective investigating a death in the mountains meets the dead man's mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing. The title is (perhaps) a reference to one of the relationships - the Korean translation is more clear: 헤어질 결심 means Decision to Break Up. The film stars Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Go Kyung-Pyo, and Lee Jung-Hyun. The more we see from this, the better it looks. This trailer perfectly ends with the gut punch back-n-forth dialogue: "Am I such a pushover?" "Am I so wicked?" Ahhhh this looks so good. Glad to have Park Chan-wook back in cinemas again. This trailer does have English subs.

Here's the main international trailer for Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave, from CJ's YouTube:

The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the case. Decision to Leave, originally known as 헤어질 결심 in Korean (Decision to Break Up), is both written and directed by iconic Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, director of many films including Joint Security Area, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, Lady Vengeance, I'm a Cyborg But That's OK, Thirst, Stoker, and The Handmaiden previously. The screenplay is also written by Park Chan-wook, with Seo-kyeong Jeong. Produced by Park Chan-wook and Go Dae-suk. This will be premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month playing in the Main Competition section. No worldwide release dates have been set just yet - stay tuned. First impression?