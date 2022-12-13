Another New Trailer for Takashi Miike's 'Connect' Series - Now on Hulu

"He will start killing the moment he wakes up." Hulu has revealed an official trailer for Connect, their new streaming series made by Disney+ Korea. It's directed by none other than Japanese legend Takashi Miike, which is why this has such a wicked cool style. It first premiered at the 2022 Busan Film Festival a few months ago, and we featured a teaser trailer back then as well. In this new series, adapted from the Manga, an "immortal" man is kidnapped and one of his eyes is removed by a gang of organ hunters. The eye is then transplanted into the body of a serial killer… The unwilling donor now has terrible visions as he witnesses terrifying attacks on the residents of Seoul. But he also really wants his eye back, and will stop at nothing to find it. The series stars Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-jun. This looks crazy!! I'm still just in awe that Disney+ made this. It's already avialable to watch on Hulu in the US, streaming worldwide on various Disney platforms. If you're into this and want to give it a watch, you don't even have to wait! Enjoy.

Connect stars Jung Hae-in as Ha Dong-soo – an immortal called "Connect" kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take his eyes. After waking up on an operating table, he escapes without one eye, and later discovers he can still see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by a serial killer who has been terrorizing the residents of Seoul. Determined to get back what was taken, Dong-soo will pursue the serial killer, taking whatever steps are necessary to make himself whole again. Connect, also known as 커넥트 or Keonekteu in Korean, is a series created by writers Heo-dam and Masaru Nakamura. Featuring episodes director by Japanese horror master Takashi Miike (of Audition, Ichi the Killer, Gozu, One Missed Call, Dead or Alive trilogy, Graveyard of Honor, Hara-kiri, 13 Assassins, Sukiyaki Western Django, Blade of the Immortal, First Love). Based on a webtoon of the same name, Connect, by Shin Dae-sung. This series premiered at the 2022 Busan Film Festival. Disney has already debuted the Connect series streaming on Disney+ in Korea. It's also out to watch in the US for streaming on Hulu as of December 7th.