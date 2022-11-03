Another New Trailer for Wong Kar-Wai's 'Blossoms Shanghai' Project

Come back to cinema, WKW! Tencent Pictures is China has debuted yet another new promo trailer for a web series + feature film project called Blossoms Shanghai, also known as only Blossoms (繁花) for China. This has been in the works for years and years. We featured a different trailer for this last year already, but it still hasn't been released yet. It's all rather vague. This is an adaptation of a 2012 novel of the same name from Jin Yucheng, telling the story of a young entrepreneur named Mr. Bao as he seeks wealth, status and romance set against a backdrop of China's 1990s economic boom. The story of a "self-made millionaire" in Shanghai during the 1990s, a young opportunist with a troubled past. Wong has said it is a "deeply personal venture as a return to his hometown of Shanghai," and he has been working on its script and development for five years." Starring Hu Ge as Mr. Bao, with Kris Wu, Ma Yili, Tang Yan, and Xin Zhilei. There's still no English subtitles in the trailer but it's all about that WKW aesthetic & mood, of course. Have a look.

Here's the second international trailer (+ poster) for Wong Kar-Wai's Blossoms Shanghai, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Wong Kar-Wai's Blossoms Shanghai here to view even more footage.

Blossoms Shanghai tells the story of an enigmatic, self-made millionaire, known as Mr. Bao (Hu Ge), and his journey of reinvention from a young opportunist with a troubled past to the heights of the gilded city of Shanghai. Set against the backdrop of massive economic growth in 1990's Shanghai, the series unveils the glamour that follows his dazzling wealth and his entanglement with four fabulous women that represent the pursuits of his life: adventure, honor, love and innocence. Blossoms Shanghai, otherwise known as just Blossoms, includes both a web series and a feature film directed by beloved Chinese filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai, director of many great films including As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Ashes of Time, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, 2046, My Blueberry Nights, and also The Grandmaster previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is also written by Wong Kar-Wai, adapted from the novel of the same name written by Jin Yucheng. It's also produced by Wong Kar-Wai, with Peter Pau as the Visual Supervisor. Tencent Pictures will debut the new web series and the film in China sometime in 2023. There's still no international release plans set yet. Who still wants to watch this?