Another Peter Pan Remix - Trailer for Livia De Paolis' 'The Lost Girls'

"No one is ever really present in this family." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled The Lost Girls, another Peter Pan remix taking the classic "The Lost Boys" premise and turning it into something else fresh. Like her grandmother and her mother Jane before her, Wendy must escape Peter Pan's hold on her and the promise he wants her to keep… As her daughter Berry comes into Peter's orbit, Wendy must fight to save her relationship with her daughter while reconciling her legacy. I didn't realize Peter was such a bad guy! This is written and directed by and stars Livia De Paolis, who's joined in the cast by Julian Ovenden, Parker Sawyers, Louis Partridge, Emily Carey, Ella-Rae Smith, with Vanessa Redgrave and Iain Glen and Joely Richardson. So this looks better than I was expecting, with lots of style to go along with the progressive story about rejecting magical boys. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Livia De Paolis' The Lost Girls, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by the classic tale of Peter Pan, The Lost Girls chronicles four generations of Darling women as they struggle in the aftermath of their adventures with Peter Pan (Louis Partridge) in Neverland. Like her grandmother (Vanessa Redgrave) and her mother Jane (Joely Richardson) before her, Wendy (Emily Carey and Livia De Paolis) must escape Pan’s hold on her and the promise he desperately wants her to keep. Just as her daughter Berry (Ella-Rae Smith) comes into Peter's orbit, Wendy must fight to save her relationship with her daughter while reconciling her legacy. The Lost Girls is directed by Italian actress / filmmaker Livia De Paolis, making her second feature film after directing Emoticon previously. The screenplay is also written by Livia De Paolis, based on the novel by Laurie Fox. Vertical Ent. will debut The Lost Girls in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 17th, 2022 this summer. Interested in watching?