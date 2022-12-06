Another 'Return at Pandora' Featurette for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

"It takes years to make these movies, but there's nothing like this." 20th Century has unveiled another featurette for James Cameron's highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water - opening in theaters next week after a 13 year wait. Finally!! This plays like another trailer, with more never-seen-before footage along with a few random interview bits - but no behind-the-scenes footage. Following the events of the first movie, Jake Sully now lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was started, Jake must work with Neytiri and another new army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet. They take to the waters, where even more fascinating creatures are found. The Way of Water ensemble cast features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Bailey Bass, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore. I'm still thinking this is going to be awesome. And I like Winslet's quote in this about it being "Avatar x 100!" Bring it on, Cameron.

Here's the extra "Return to Pandora" making of featurette Avatar: The Way of Water

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Avatar 2: The Way of Water is directed by iconic Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, director of the movies Piranha II: The Spawning, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds, The Black Dahlia, Terminator: Dark Fate, "Snowpiercer" series), from a story by James Cameron. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. 20th Century Studios + Disney will finally debut Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters around the world (in 3D!) starting December 16th, 2022. Follow for updates @officialavatar. Excited to watch?