Another 'Special Look' Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Strange World'

"It's so cute!! I wanna merchandize it." Disney has launched another "Special Look" trailer for the animated adventure Strange World, from Disney Animation Studios and director Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon). Opening in theaters nationwide this November - watch the full trailer here from last month. The legendary Clades are a family of explorers - featuring Jake Gyllenhaal as the voice of Searcher Clade. This original action-adventure animation journeys deep into an uncharted, treacherous land where many fantastical & unique creatures await the legendary Clades, an intrepid family of brave explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. The rest of the voice cast features Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, & Lucy Liu. This is recut of the most recent trailer, featuring most of the same footage with a few news scenes thrown in near the end. They're really focusing on promoting all the action adventure in this. Looks like a blast! I'm in.

Here's the "Special Look" trailer (+ poster) for Don Hall's Strange World, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Don Hall's Strange World here and the main official trailer here.

Travel past space and time to a place of infinite mystery… Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Strange World is directed by American animation writer / filmmaker Don Hall, director of the Disney movies Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon previously. The screenplay is written by Qui Nguyen, who also co-directs with Hall. Produced by Roy Conli, made at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Disney will debut Strange World in theaters nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022 coming soon. Ready to watch?