Another 'Special Look' Trailer for Pixar's 'Lightyear' - In Theaters June

"This suit means something. It's not just protecting your body, it's protecting the universe." Disney + Pixar have debuted yet another "Special Look" trailer for Lightyear, the sort of prequel to the Toy Story movies, focusing on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. This tops off the third & final official trailer we posted last month, with the release coming soon. Chris Evans is voicing the actual Buzz, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. Along with Evans, the voice cast includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn as Buzz's robot companion, Sox the cat, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. This preview sets up the story and takes us through some of the first half, following Buzz as he figures out a way to get off the planet he's stuck on. I am super excited for this and have seen enough footage - let's rock.

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows legendary Space Ranger Buzz after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As he tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and mysterious agenda. Lightyear is directed by American animation filmmaker Angus MacLane, co-director on Finding Dory, and director of the shorts Toy Story of Terror and Burn-E, as well as work for years as an animator at the studio. The screenplay is written by Pete Docter. It's based on characters created by Pete Docter (et al.) for the original Toy Story. Produced by Galyn Susman. Made by Pixar Animation Studios. Disney will debut Pixar's Lightyear in theaters nationwide (yay!) starting June 17th, 2022 this summer.