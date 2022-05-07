Another Take on the Classic Tale - 'The Siege Of Robin Hood' Trailer

"There's far too many…" "Looks like a fair fight to me." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for The Siege Of Robin Hood, another fresh new take on the Robin Hood story. Haven't we seen enough of these? Why not another! This one is made by an Australian actor / filmmaker named Paul Allica, who also stars as Robin Hood, using his martial arts background to craft kick ass action for the film. "Experience the myth as never told before: Britain’s most legendary figures come together in an exhilarating action–packed tale of retribution and honour." After the merciless Sheriff of Nottingham orders the brutal attack on his family, a young man named Robin swears bloody revenge on the men responsible, vowing to restore freedom to those trapped under the realm's oppressive rule. Allica co-stars with David Macrae as the Sheriff, plus John Fallon, Kahli Williams, Steve Young, Dave Beamish, with Keanu Gonzalez as Tuck, and Peter Roordink as Little John. This looks like TV movie quality overall, but might still be entertaining to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Allica's The Siege of Robin Hood, direct from YouTube:

In a time of chaos and tyranny, the once great nation of England teeters perilously on the brink of mass revolution. After the merciless Sheriff of Nottingham (David Macrae) orders a brutal attack on his family, a young man named Robin (Paul Allica) swears bloody revenge on the men responsible, vowing to restore freedom to those trapped under the realm's oppressive rule. Advised & mentored by the reclusive magician Merlin, Robin and his right-hand man Lancelot recruit a team of exiled fighters and skilled mavericks to rally all the villagers for an explosive all-out assault on the Crown's castle. The Siege of Robin Hood is directed by Australian actor / martial artist / filmmaker Paul Allica, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Allica & Don Macnab-Stark. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut The Siege of Robin Hood in select US theaters on June 3rd, then on VOD starting June 7th, 2022. Find the film on IG here.