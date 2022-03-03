Another Terrible Bruce Willis Film - 'Fortress: Sniper's Eye' Trailer

"I must make you suffer." Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for yet another straight-to-the-trash Bruce Willis action movie, which he keeps churning out more & more of recently. This latest one is Fortress: Sniper's Eye, apparently a sequel to the action cyber-thriller Fortress from last year; they found a different director for this one. Which didn't seem to help much. Retired CIA agent Robert Carter Michaels and his son Paul have committed themselves to rebuilding their relationship after their epic last encounter spent protecting the highly secure secret base: the Fortress. When Paul's wife, Melissa, is abducted, he and Robert embark on a deadly journey through the rugged mountains in hopes of saving her. The movie stars Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Ser'Darius Blain, Kelly Greyson, Natalie Burn, Welker White, and Gabrielle Haugh. As forgettable as they come. I think even nodded off watching the trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for Josh Sternfeld's Fortress: Sniper's Eye, direct from YouTube:

Starring Bruce Willis, this action cyber-thriller continues the adventure begun in Fortress. Weeks after the deadly assault on Fortress Camp, Robert (Willis) makes a daring rescue to save Sasha, the widow of his old nemesis Balzary (Chad Michael Murray,). But back in the camp's command bunker, it appears Sasha may have devious plans of her own. As a new attack breaks out, Robert is confronted with a familiar face he thought he'd never see again… Fortress: Sniper's Eye is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Josh Sternfeld, director of the films Winter Solstice and Meskada previously. The screenplay is written by Alan Horsnail, from a story by Emile Hirsch and Randall Emmett. Lionsgate will debut Stenfeld's Fortress: Sniper's Eye in select US theaers + on VOD starting April 29th, 2022 this spring. This is worth skipping.