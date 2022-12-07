Another Terrible Trailer for RomCom Action Movie 'Shotgun Wedding'

"It's normal to feel scared." Scared of how god awful this looks. Amazon has debuted a second official trailer for Shotgun Wedding, a ridiculous, wild comedy dumped by studios for a streaming release in January. Here's the unexciting pitch: A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place. This still seems super awkward - making light of a terrorist attack on a wedding? I don't know, not for me. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star, with Jennifer Coolidge, D'Arcy Carden, Melissa Hunter, Callie Hernandez, Cheech Marin, Sônia Braga, Steve Coulter, and Lenny Kravitz as her ex Sean. This looks so bad. I'm glad they are dumping it soon because I want to move on as fast as possible and forget this film even exists.

Here's the second official trailer for Jason Moore's Shotgun Wedding, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Moore's Shotgun Wedding here, for even more footage.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til Death Do Us Part takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first. Shotgun Wedding is directed by American filmmaker Jason Moore, director of the films Pitch Perfect, Sisters, Stay Tuned: The Movie, and Tales of the City previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Hammer. This was initially going to be released in theaters, but was sold off for streaming instead. Amazon will debut Shotgun Wedding streaming on Prime Video starting January 27th, 2023 early next year. Anyone down for this?