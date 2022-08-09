Another Trailer for 'Into the Deep' Survival Action Thriller on a Boat

"She is not going to let you off this boat." Lionsgate has revealed an official US trailer for Into the Deep, which is launching in the US later this month after first premiering on Sky TV in the UK in July. Produced by the same team as 47 Meters Down, Into The Deep follows Jess as she is swept off her feet thanks to a whirlwind romance with the mysterious Ben… Things seems to be going swimmingly when he takes her on his boat so they can drift miles from shore, but soon enough their extended meet-cute is cut short by the arrival of Lexie. When the party on the boat takes a sudden turn for the worse, it's clear that either Ben or Lexie is a dangerous liar. Starring Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander, and Matthew Daddario as the main three, plus Nikkita Chadha and Jack Morris. It looks like it gets pretty twisted and intense in the second half, with everyone playing games. So who's lying, who's telling the truth? Only one way to find out…

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kate Cox's Into the Deep, direct from YouTube:

In this intense action-thriller from Lionsgate, Jess (Ella-Rae Smith) is swept off her feet by a mysterious stranger named Ben (Matthew Daddario), who takes her to his boat that’s docked nearby. Dangerously adrift miles from shore, their romance is interrupted when Lexie (Jessica Alexander) shows up, and soon the three get wasted and play sexy games. When the party takes a sudden turn for the worse, it's clear that either Ben or Lexie is a dangerous liar. In the explosive climax, Jess must decide which one to help… and which one to destroy. Into the Deep is directed by British writer / filmmaker Kate Cox, making her feature directorial debut after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by David Beton. The film originally premiered on Sky TV in the UK back in July this year. Lionsgate will debut Into the Deep in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 26th, 2022 this summer. Anyone want to watch this one?