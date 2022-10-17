Another Trailer for Lukas Dhont's Outstanding Belgian Drama 'Close'

"You always wait for me, not this time." The Match Factory has debuted a second official trailer for Close, the second feature from filmmaker Lukas Dhont, his follow-up to the film Girl. This won the Grand Prix prize in Cannes, though it's still my top Palme d'Or pick from this year's selection. I really want to watch it again. The intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi's mother. Close is an emotional film about friendship and responsibility. Starring Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele as the boys, with Émilie Dequenne & Léa Drucker. One of my favorites from 2022, I wrote in my Cannes review that "it's a genuine work of art that exemplifies all of what cinema can & should be." A24 still hasn't set an official US release date, but it's Belgium's 2022 Oscar submission and should be out by the end of the year. Take a look.

Here's the official international trailer for Lukas Dhont's Close, direct from TMF's YouTube:

You can rewatch the official US trailer from A24 for Lukas Dhont's Close here for more footage.

Léo and Rémi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont's second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing. Close is directed by acclaimed Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont, making his second feature film after directing Girl previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens. Produced by Michiel Dhont and Dirk Impens. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) where it won the Grand Prix prize. A24 will debut Dhont's Close in select US theaters later in 2022 - stay tuned for the date.