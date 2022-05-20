Another Trailer for Marvel's 'Ms. Marvel' Series Starring Iman Vellani

"If you save one life… you save the world." Disney has debuted another new 60-second "Destiny" trailer for a new Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel, a sort of spin-off from Captain Marvel, similar to the Hawkeye series about a nerdy fan of the Avengers who ends up becoming a superhero herself. Ms. Marvel introduces us to Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City, NJ who writes superhero fan fiction. She discovers she has her own polymorphous (shape-shifting) powers. The series cast also includes Aramis Knight as "Red Dagger", Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, and Azhar Usman. You know, I honestly think this looks pretty dang good. Like Hawkeye, I wasn't expecting to be into it, but I thoroughly enjoyed that series and there were a few outstanding episodes. Ms. Marvel might just be worth a watch, too.

Here's the new "Destiny" trailer for Bisha K. Ali's series Ms. Marvel, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Marvel's Ms. Marvel series here, for the first look again.

"The future is in her hands." Kamala Khan, a fan of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, struggles to fit in until she gains her own polymorphous powers. Ms. Marvel is a series created by British comedian / writer Bisha K. Ali, staff writer on the "Four Weddings and a Funeral" series and story editor on Marvel's "Loki" previously. Featuring six episodes directed by Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. With writing by Bisha K. Ali. Executive produced by Kevin Feige. Based on the character created by Sana Amanat. Disney will debut the Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel streaming on Disney+ starting June 8th, 2022 early this summer. Who's planning to watch?