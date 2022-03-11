Another Trailer for 'Memoria' As It Begins a Never-Ending Roadshow

"In here, time stops." It has begun! Neon has revealed a teaser for Memoria, the latest film from acclaimed Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, best known for Tropical Malady, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Mekong Hotel, and many others. This premiered to rave reviews at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. A woman from Scotland, while traveling in Colombia, begins to notice strange sounds. Soon she begins to think about their appearance. The director explains his idea: "While researching, I often heard a loud noise at dawn. I imagine the mountains [in Colombia] as an expression of people's remembrances through centuries. The massive sierras, with their creases and creeks, are like the folds of the brain, or the curves of sound waves." Tilda Swinton stars with a cast including Elkin Díaz, Jeanne Balibar, Juan Pablo Urrego, Daniel Giménez Cacho, and Agnes Brekke. Neon announced that instead of releasing this on DVD, they will show the film in art house theaters in one-week runs around the US endlessly. Their schedule currently has dates beginning in April going all the way through October. Check for any cities near you here. This one is mainly for cinephiles who appreciate slow burn international films – patience is vital.

From the extraordinary mind of Palme D'or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starring Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes a bewildering drama about a Scottish woman, who, after hearing a loud "bang" at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia. Memoria is both written and directed by acclaimed Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, better known as "Thai Joe", director of many films including Blissfully Yours, Tropical Malady, Syndromes and a Century, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Mekong Hotel, and Cemetery of Splendor previously. Produced by Diana Bustamante, Julio Chavezmontes, Charles de Meaux, Simon Field, Keith Griffiths, Michael Weber, and Weerasethakul. The film initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year playing in the Main Competition section. Neon releasing in the US will begin a never-ending roadshow tour for Memoria in select US theaters starting April 1st, 2022 - running during the entire year. For a full list of locations / venues and for tickets - visit the film's official website. Who's in?