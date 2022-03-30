Another Trailer for 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' - Finally Arriving in July

"I'll teach you." Are you FINALLY ready to watch this movie? Along with Top Gun: Maverick, this is one of the last big movies that has been delayed for two years - ever since 2020 when it was originally set to open. Universal has revealed a second full-length trailer for Illumination Animation's sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is a prequel to the Despicable Me movies, and a sequel to the first solo Minions movie (from 2015). Set in the 1970s, this one brings back a younger Gru with a plan to join the supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru then interviews to be their newest member. It doesn't go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. This features the voices of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, Dolph Lundgren, Russell Brand, with Julie Andrews, & Alan Arkin. We initially ran the first trailer in 2020, and a teaser last year, while waiting for the eventual release. Looks like a fun time.

In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell returning yet again) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions. Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by animation filmmaker Kyle Balda (The Lorax, Minions, Despicable Me 3), and co-directed by Brad Ableson ("Good Vibes", "Legends of Chamberlain Heights") & Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets 2). Based on characters created by Cinco Paul. Produced by Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, and Chris Renaud. Universal will release Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru in theaters everywhere starting July 1st, 2022. Still excited for it?