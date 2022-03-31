Another Trailer for Radical 'Girls Can't Surf' Doc About 80s Surfers

"You just wanted to become the best at what we did." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Girls Can't Surf, the latest doc creation from surfer filmmaker Christopher Nelius (also of Storm Surfers 3D). This isn't the first doc on women in surfing - we've posted a few more including She Is the Ocean. This one goes back a bit further - it's the 1980s and the world of professional surfing is a circus of fluoro colours, peroxide hair and radical male egos. Girls Can't Surf follows the journey of a band of renegade surfers who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to achieve equality and change the sport forever. Featuring surfers Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, Layne Beachley, and more. We also featured a trailer for the Australian release of this back in 2020, but it's finally landing on VOD in the US this April for those who want to check it out.

You can rewatch the original Australian trailer for Girls Can't Surf here, to catch a bit more footage.

It's the 1980s and the world of professional surfing is a circus of fluro colours, peroxide hair and radical male egos. Girls Can't Surf follows the journey of a band of renegade surfers who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to achieve equality and change the sport forever. The documentary film is a wild ride of clashing personalities, sexism, adventure and heartbreak, with each woman fighting against the odds to make their dreams of competing a reality. Girls Can't Surf is directed by adventure filmmaker / surfer Christopher Nelius, director of the surfing docs Storm Surfers / Dangerous Banks (2008) and the follow-up Storm Surfers 3D previously. It's produced by Christopher Nelius and Michaela Perske. This initially premiered at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival a few years back. Gravitas Ventures will debut Nelius' doc Girls Can't Surf direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 19th, 2022 this spring. Who's in?