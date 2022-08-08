Another Trailer for 'The Stranger in Our Bed' About a Disappearance

"You've been manipulated, Charlotte." TriCoast has revealed another new official US trailer for the indie mystery thriller film called The Stranger in Our Bed, opening in the US later this month. We posted the UK trailer a few weeks ago which describes this as similar to Gone Girl. Feeling trapped in her controlling marriage to wealthy husband Tom, Charlotte Carlisle begins an affair with another man, but then he one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband's back, she secretly begins an investigation, teaming up with her lover's sister Becki to uncover the truth behind what happened to him. It becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and after becoming witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark, twisted game of cat-and-mouse. Starring Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Emily Berrington, Terri Dwyer, Andi Osho, Bart Edwards, & Nina Wadia. This looks like it gets very dark and crazy at the end, lots going on.

Here's the main official US trailer for Giles Alderson's The Stranger in Our Bed, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first UK trailer for Alderson's The Stranger in Our Bed here for even more footage.

Charlotte is feeling trapped in her marriage to a wealthy and controlling husband. She begins an affair with another man, who one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband’s back, she secretly begins an investigation into his disappearance, teaming up with her lover’s sister to uncover the truth behind what happened. It quickly becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and after becoming a witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark and twisted game of cat-and-mouse. With the bodies piling up, Charlotte must uncover what’s really going on – before it’s too late. The Stranger in Our Bed is directed by English filmmaker Giles Alderson, director of the films The Dare and Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot previously, plus tons of shorts and some TV work. It's based on the best-selling book by Samantha Lee Howe. Signature debuts the thriller in the UK direct-to-VOD starting on September 5th, 2022. TriCoast will release The Stranger in Our Bed in select US theaters August 26th, 2022 this month.