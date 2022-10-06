Another Uber Sultry Teaser for 'The Idol' Series with Lily-Rose Depp

"Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one!!" HBO has unveiled a third teaser trailer for the upcoming series The Idol, with plenty of extra sexy footage galore. The next creation from "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson (also of Assassination Nation, Malcolm & Marie). This cult series is set to arrive in 2023, with HBO still waiting to announce an exact premiere date. Hopefully soon! It's also co-created by the famous Canadian singer / rapper The Weeknd, who is an executive producer along with a star in this. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with the rising pop idol. Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) star, with Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez. This looks super kinky and sultry, but it also seems dangerous, like she will get lost in this sexuality and end up tumbling down a rabbit hole. Watch out.

Here's the next two teasers (+ poster) for Sam Levinson & The Weeknd's series The Idol, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Sam Levinson's The Idol series here to view the first look again.

Co-starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), The Idol follows a female pop singer as she becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner who's also a cult leader. Teasing drug-fueled hookup scenes, intense dance rehearsals, and lots of power moves, the trailer claims the show is "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." The Idol is a new HBO series created by The Weeknd and Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Featuring episodes directed by Sam Levinson (creator of "Euphoria", director of the films Another Happy Day, Assassination Nation, and Malcolm & Marie previously). With additional writing by Joe Epstein and Mary Laws. Executive produced by Joe Epstein, Reza Fahim, Aaron L. Gilbert, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, The Weeknd, Nick Hall, and Sara E. White. HBO will debut The Idol series streaming on HBO Max sometime in 2023 - stay tuned for updates. So who wants to watch?