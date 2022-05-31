Another US Trailer for Croatian Film 'Murina' Starring Gracija Filipovic

"He forgets about us the moment he boards the plane." Kino Lorber has revealed another new official US trailer for the worth watching Croatian film Murina, now opening in July in the US in just a few months. I highly recommend seeing this when it opens, worth it on the big screen. It initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in Director's Fortnight, winner of the Golden Camera award. A Croatian teen tries to replace her controlling father with a wealthy foreigner on a weekend trip to the Adriatic Sea, causing turmoil. She hopes it will help her escape her life at home for something more, but it doesn't go as planned. Starring Gracija Filipovic as Julija, Danica Curcic, Leon Lucev, Cliff Curtis, and Jonas Smulders. I saw this film during TIFF last year and it's fantastic. Excellent cinematography and a riveting story about this young woman fighting back against her misogynistic father. Glad it's playing in theaters soon in the US.

Here's the new US trailer (+ new poster) for Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic's Murina, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the official UK trailer for Kusijanovic's Murina right here to get another look at the film.

Tensions rise between restless teenager Julija (Gracija Filipovic) and her oppressive father Ante when an old family friend arrives at their Croatian island home. As Ante (Leon Lucev) attempts to broker a life-changing deal, their tranquil yet isolated existence leaves Julija wanting more from this influential visitor, who provides a taste of liberation over a weekend laid bare to desire and violence. Murina is directed by the Croatian filmmaker Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic & Frank Graziano, from a story by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Directors' Fortnight section, and it also played at the Toronto Film Festival. It already opened in the UK in April. Kino Lorber opens Murina in select US theaters on July 8th, 2022 this summer. Look good?