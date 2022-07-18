Another US Trailer for 'He Dreams of Giants' Doc About Terry Gilliam

"Don't finish it, leave it as a dream…" Bohemia Media is finally releasing this filmmaking documentary in the US on VOD starting in August. 20 years after the doc Lost in La Mancha (2002), Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe come back to follow Terry Gilliam’s final and successful attempt at filming The Man Who Killed Don Quixote - which debuted in 2018. From the same team behind La Mancha, He Dreams of Giants is the culmination of a trilogy of documentaries following director Terry Gilliam over a 25 year period. Charting his final, beleaguered quest to adapt Don Quixote, this film is a potent study of creative obsession. Using verité footage of Gilliam's production with intimate interviews + archival footage from the director's entire career, He Dreams of Giants is a revealing character study of a late-career artist, and a meditation on the value of unabashed creativity in the face of mortality. Considering both films (doc + Quixote) were released internationally a few years ago and didn't get great reviews, I'm not sure if anyone still wants to watch this?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Fulton & Pepe's doc He Dreams of Giants, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original UK trailer for He Dreams of Giants right here, to view even more footage.

For nearly 30 years, Terry Gilliam struggled to make a screen adaptation of Don Quixote, including an abandoned attempt chronicled in Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s 2002 documentary Lost in La Mancha. Terry Gilliam never gave up and neither did the documentarians. He Dreams of Giants represents the culmination of all their efforts in an epic and poignant portrait. We watch Gilliam bring all his talent, obsession and humor to confronting self-doubt, the pressure to compromise and the need to realize a long-held dream. He Dreams of Giants is once again co-directed by filmmakers Keith Fulton & Louis Pepe, both directors of docs Lost in La Mancha and The Bad Kids, and the film Brothers of the Head previously. This initially premiered at DOC NYC & AFI Fest in 2019. The film already opened in the UK last March. Bohemia Media will debut He Dreams of Giants on VOD in the US starting August 9th, 2022 coming up.