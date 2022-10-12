Another US Trailer for Filipino Indie Comedy 'Leonor Will Never Die'

"Do you think Ma will wake up if we make her movie?" Music Box Films has debuted a second trailer for the indie Filipino action comedy Leonor Will Never Die, opening in the US this November. It premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, and just screened at the Toronto Film Festival, too. A one-of-a-kind film about film from the Philippines!! Fiction and reality blur when Leonor, a retired filmmaker, falls into a coma after a TV lands on her head, compelling her to become the action hero of her unfinished screenplay. Starring Sheila Francisco as the amazing Leonor, with a fun cast including Bong Cabrera, Rocky Salumbides, Rea Molina, and Anthony Falcon. "An innovative blend of pulpy action homages, playful comedy, and touching family drama, Leonor Will Never Die is a wonderfully imaginative tribute to the art of filmmaking." This trailer is a slightly different cut from the one last month, with most of the same footage but a few different edits within. Hopefully once of these trailers convince you to watch!! It's worth it.

Here's the second US trailer for Martika Ramirez Escobar's Leonor Will Never Die, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Escobar's Leonor Will Never Die here, for a bit of extra footage.

Leonor Reyes was once a groundbreaking figure in the Filipino film industry during its ragtag action cinema glory days, but now she struggles with old age, mounting bills, and the untimely death of her son. While revisiting an unfinished script about a fearless protagonist trying to avenge his brother’s murder, Leonor is struck on the head by a falling television set and knocked into a coma. As she lies unconscious in the hospital, fantasy and reality begin to blur when Leonor finds herself awake inside her script, becoming the hero of her own story. Leonor Will Never Die, also known as Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago in Tagalog, is both written and directed by young filmmaker Martika Ramirez Escobar, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and cinematography work previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and it also played at the Neuchâtel and Edinburgh Film Festivals. Music Box Films will release Leonor Will Never Die in select US theaters on November 25th, 2022. Visit their official site.