Another Violent Home A.I. Horror Thriller - 'Margaux' Official Trailer

"I have quite the weekend in store for you…" Paramount Movies has unveiled an official trailer for a freaky horror thriller Margaux, the latest bland creation from B-movie action director Steven C. Miller (of tons of bad movies including Extraction, Marauders, Arsenal, First Kill, Escape Plan 2: Hades, Line of Duty). Yet another new "Artificial Intelligent turns against people" uninspired thriller, especially one that's about a smart home that turns deadly (why this again?). A group of college friends rent a smart house for a weekend of partying. Later, they start to realize that "Margaux", the house's super advanced AI system, has sinister designs for them. The cast features Madison Pettis, Vanessa Morgan, Richard Harmon, Lochlyn Munro, Jedidiah Goodacre, Phoebe Miu, Jordan Buhat, Brittany Mitchell, and Louis Lay. This is another of these "how does this junk keep getting made" kind of movies. It looks so cheesy and forgettable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven C. Miller's Margaux, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

What Margaux wants, she gets. As a group of seniors celebrate their final college days at a smart house, the house's highly advanced Artificial Intelligence system, called "Margaux", begins to take on a deadly presence of her own. A carefree weekend of partying turns into a dystopian nightmare as they realize Margaux's plans to eliminate her tenants one way or another. Time begins to run out as they desperately tries to survive and outsmart the smart home. Margaux is directed by American action filmmaker Steven C. Miller, director of the films The Aggression Scale, Silent Night, Submerged, Extraction, Marauders, Arsenal, First Kill, Escape Plan 2: Hades, and Line of Duty previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Beyrooty, Chris Sivertson, and Nick Waters. It's produced by Jamie Goehring, Brad Krevoy, Mick MacKay. Paramount will debut Miller's Margaux direct-to-VOD starting on September 9th, 2022 coming up soon.