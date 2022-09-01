Anson Mount in Psychological Thriller 'MK Ultra' Film Official Trailer

"Are you ready to begin?" Cinedigm has revealed an official trailer for an intriguing psychological thriller titled MK Ultra, from filmmaker Joseph Sorrentino. This is a superbly on-the-nose title for a film that is based around and set in the time of the MK Ultra experiments in the 60s, but that's how they have to sell films these days. Based on the infamous CIA drug experiments, this psychological thriller follows a brilliant psychiatrist, played by Anson Mount, who unknowingly becomes entangled with a dangerous government entity fixated on mind control using psychedelic substances. This thriller exposes the experiments the US conducted on its own citizens. MK Ultra also stars Jaime Ray Newman, Alon Aboutboul, and David Jensen. It's amusing that they turned the MK Ultra tests into fodder for an intense thriller, I don't think it ever got this crazy. Or… did it? "Politics and science make the worst of friends," indeed. Don't mix these two.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joseph Sorrentino's MK Ultra, direct from YouTube:

Set during the true and unconscionable Central Intelligence Agency MK Ultra drug experimentations in the early 1960s, the film follows the journey of Ford Strauss (Anson Mount), a brilliant psychiatrist, whose moral and scientific boundaries are pushed to the limit as he is recruited to run a subsect of the program in a rural Mississippi Mental Hospital. MK Ultra, formerly known as Midnight Climax, is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Joseph Sorrentino, director of the film The Sacrament of Life and the doc Coyote previously. It's produced by Lee Broda, Brian Mercer, Andreas Schilling, Joseph Sorrentino, Jerry Tankersley, and Seth Willenson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Cinedigm will debut Sorrentino's MK Ultra in select US theaters + on VOD starting on October 7th, 2022.