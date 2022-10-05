Anthony Hopkins & Camille Rowe in Thriller 'Where Are You' Trailer

"You know what I see? Fear!" Gravitas Ventures has revealed a trailer for Where Are You, a psychological thriller mystery about a photographer. This initially premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival last year, but made no impact and earned no buzz. Now it's being dumped on VOD later this month. A photographer experiencing an artistic decline begins taking his aggressions out on his super attractive artist girlfriend. When she cryptically disappears, he enters his own subconscious, descending down a spiral of mystery and madness on his search for her, as well as himself. The film's ensemble cast features Anthony Hopkins, Camille Rowe, Irakli Kvirikadze, Ray Nicholson, Angela Sarafyan, Mickey Sumner, Melora Walters, Christopher Ashman, Brad Greenquist, and Madeline Brewer. This is a very strange out-of-the-90s trailer that sells it like a "coming to Saturday night TV" movie special. Doesn't seem that exciting.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Riccardo Spinotti & Valentina De Amicis's Where Are You from YouTube:

A grieving photographer searches through the eyes of his girlfriend through the eyes of his subconscious. Where Are You is the story of a famous fashion photographer, Nicolas Yarna (Irakli Kvirikadze), who struggles with his creativity. Now adrift and isolated, a mysterious call from a stranger lures Nicolas into a fever dream-like journey in search of his girlfriend, Matilda. This forces Nicolas to discover his own truth, a truth he was once renowned for capturing in his celebrated photographs. Where Are You is co-directed by filmmakers Riccardo Spinotti & Valentina De Amicis, both director of the movie Now Is Everything previously. The screenplay is written by Valentina De Amicis, Matt Handy, Riccardo Spinotti. Gravitas will release Where Are You in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 21st, 2022 this fall.