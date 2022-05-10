Anthony Hopkins in High-Tech Mystery Thriller 'Zero Contact' Trailer

"I always expected great things of this world…" Lionsgate has debuted another new trailer for the mystery thriller, wacky sci-fi project called Zero Contact, described as one of the very first NFT movies. We already wrote about this film last year, as they tried to release it on an NFT viewing platform (I don't think anyone watched it). Zero Contact follows five characters all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart, played by Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins. Upon his death, five remote agents — including his son — are contacted by a mysterious A.I. entity to reactivate the initiative, which may enable time travel. As sinister events transpire at each of their homes, they must decide whether entering their passwords will save the world… or destroy it. The film stars Hopkins, Aleks Paunovic, Tuva Novotny, Rukiya Bernard, Veronica Ferres, Adrian Holmes, Lilly Krug, & Martin Stenmarck. This still looks as bad as it did last year, trying to take advantage of modern tech ideas in the worst of ways.

You can rewatch the very first trailer for Rick Dugdale's Zero Contact here, to catch even more footage.

Zero Contact follows five characters, based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan, Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). Hopkins stars with other acclaimed actors: Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres, and Chris Brochu, all of whom strive to halt Hart’s secretive and potentially lethal tech invention – the machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth. Zero Contact is directed by the Canadian producer / filmmaker Rick Dugdale, making his feature directorial debut after producing numerous films including Dawn Patrol, An Ordinary Man, and Recon. The screenplay is written by Cam Cannon. It was produced in 17 different countries entirely virtually during the 2020 global pandemic. Vuele initially released Dugdale's Zero Contact streaming on their NFT platform Vuele last year. It will open in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 27th, 2022 this summer.