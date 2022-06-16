Antonio Banderas in Assassin Thriller 'Code Name Banshee' Trailer

"Do you have a plan?" Doesn't sound like they do. Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for a film titled Code Name Banshee, which is yet another hitman thriller about two assassins going after each other. There have been so many of these films recently, and none of them are memorable or interesting. Caleb is a former government assassin in hiding who resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly killer known as Banshee, discovers a bounty has been placed on Caleb's head. Now Caleb and Banshee must put the past behind them and join together one last time Such an original concept, right? From the same team that made the film The Survivalist that no one saw. Most impressive is the cast: Antonio Banderas and Jaime King as Caleb and Banshee, plus Tommy Flanagan, Kim DeLonghi, Catherine Davis, Keil Oakley Zepernick, Aleksander Vayshelboym, and John Wollman. This looks slightly better than so many other films with the same plot, but still doesn't seem that entertaining aside from some intense action.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Keeyes' Code Name Banshee, direct from YouTube:

Caleb (Antonio Banderas), a former government assassin in hiding, resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly killer known as Banshee (Jaime King), discovers a bounty has been placed on Caleb's head, which the powerful mercenary, Anthony (Tommy Flanagan) is now seeking to collect. Caleb and Banshee must put the past behind them and join together one last time, along with Caleb's daughter, Hailey (Catherine Davis) if they are to survive the secret CIA plot that threatens to destroy them. Code Name Banshee is directed by American filmmaker Jon Keeyes, director of the films Living & Dying, Fall Down Dead, Doom Room, Phobia, Element, The Harrowing, Rescue Hostage, and The Survivalist previously, as well as a few short films and TV work. The screenplay is written by Matthew Rogers (The Survivalist). This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media will debut Keeyes' Code Name Banshee in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 1st, 2022 this summer. How does that look?