Apatow & Bonfiglio's Doc 'George Carlin's American Dream' Trailer

"He's The Beatles of comedy." HBO has revealed the first official trailer for George Carlin's American Dream, a two-part documentary coming to HBO Max later this month. Featuring interviews with Carlin's family and friends, material from his stand-up specials and footage from his own personal archive. George Carlin's American Dream, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, chronicles the life and work of the legendary comedian who passed away in 2008. "He dared to wake us up." There's also interviews with Carlin & Brenda's daughter, Kelly Carlin, offerring unique insight into her family’s story and her parents enduring love and partnership. Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold and Jon Stewart are among those interviewed for the doc. I've been waiting for someone to make a "definitive" doc about Carlin, and in the hands of these two filmmakers it's going to be gold. He's a comedy genius, and he often just spoke the truth. Can't wait to watch this soon.

Official trailer for Apatow & Bonfiglio's doc George Carlin's American Dream, direct from YouTube:

Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on The Tonight Show over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time. The two-part documentary tracks Carlin’s rise to fame and opens an intimate window into Carlin’s personal life, including exploring his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that took its toll on his health, his multiple brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. George Carlin's American Dream is co-directed by filmmakers Judd Apatow (40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck, King of Staten Island, The Bubble) and Michael Bonfiglio (May it Last, From the Ashes, Paris to Pittsburgh, Who Are You Charlie Brown?). It's edited by Joe Beshenkovsky. HBO will debut this George Carlin doc streaming on HBO Max starting May 20th, 2022. Planning to watch?