Apple is Re-Releasing Best Picture Nominee 'CODA' Back in Theaters

Good news for one of the best films of 2021! Sian Heder's CODA is returning to theaters again this weekend - starting on February 25th. Apple picked up the film after its rapturous premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year, and originally opened the film in theaters in the fall. After a successful theatrical run and Apple TV+ streaming debut, they're releasing CODA back into theaters again - for free. CODA (which stands for Child of Deaf Adults) also picked up a total of three (!!) Academy Award nominations this year - for Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Picture. I am so happy for this film! I fell hard for it at Sundance last year (read my review) and I've been championing it ever since. This re-release is an obvious push for more attention during this Oscar season, but it's also a great way to get more people to see this wonderful film. It certainly deserves that Best Picture nomination, along with many more accolades.

In my review from last year, I wrote that the film is "a genuine revolution for Deaf cinema." I still maintain that is true. If there is any proof of this, CODA getting a Best Picture nomination confirms it is making an impact and it will continue to influence the industry - along with other great Deaf films like Sound of Metal. To find theater locations and get your tickets to see CODA on the big screen - visit the film's official website:

CODA will play in select theaters in the US and at the Barbican Cinema in London. Tickets are completely free (limit 4 per person) with open captions. There will be three daily showtimes for audiences to attend on a first come, first serve basis. Audiences at a special showing in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to be part of a live Q&A with the cast + writer / director Sian Heder, which will have translators in ASL. Enjoy.

CODA is both written and directed by American filmmaker Siân Heder, her second feature film after making Tallulah previously. Based on the French film La Famille Bélier.