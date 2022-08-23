Art the Clown is Back in Frightening Horror 'Terrifier 2' Official Trailer

"You're really weird, you know that?" Cinedigm has revealed the first official trailer for a gritty, nasty indie horror film called Terrifier 2, a highly-anticipated sequel to the cult hit Terrifier from 2016. After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. This is the fifth film featuring the disgustingly horrifying Art the Clown, who first showed up in a series of low budget shorts before making his feature debut in Terrifier. This sequel stars David Howard Thornton returning as the demonic killer, Lauren LaVera, Griffin Santopietro, plus Samantha Scaffidi reprising her role as Victoria Heyes. Horror icon Felissa Rose also appears in this. It's premiering at FrightFest and Fantastic Fest before it opens later this year. If you didn't think Pennywise from IT was that scary, maybe this creepy clown will give you a jolt.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Damien Leone's Terrifier 2, direct from YouTube:

Terrifier 2 has Art the Clown up to his old tricks once again. Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother Terrifier 2 is both written and directed by indie genre filmmaker Damien Leone, a special effects makeup artist + director of the horror films All Hallows' Eve, Frankenstein vs. the Mummy, and Terrifier previously. It's produced by Steven Della Salla, Phil Falcone, Jason Leavy, and Michael Leavy. This will be premiering first at FrightFest 2022 in the UK, then it will play at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX. No official release date has been set yet - stay tuned. For more info, visit the film's official site. Scared yet?