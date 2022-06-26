Artists Manifests Real Monsters in Horror Anthology 'Allegoria' Trailer

"I am an allegoria of nothing – a reflection that refuses to look back, a human vampire with endless time." RLJE Films & Shudder have revealed a very short official trailer for an intense new indie horror film titled Allegoria, marking the feature debut of director "Spider One" - better known as the lead singer of the band Powerman 5000. "Five stories about art and monsters." There's not much of a plot, it seems to be all over the place. Only this intro: A group of artist's lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons and death. The horror thriller film stars Krsy Fox, Adam Busch, Bryce Johnson, and Scout Compton. Arriving for streaming on Shudder later this summer if anyone's curious. This is a seriously creepy trailer for only 45 secs of footage! Starts out quiet and ends with screams.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Spider One's film Allegoria, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Here's the only vague synopsis available: A group of artist's lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons and death. Allegoria is both written and directed by musician / producer / filmmaker "Spider One" (aka Michael David Cummings), frontman for the band Powerman 5000, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other music videos and short films previously. Produced by Steven Barton, Krsy Fox, and Spider One. This initially premiered at Panic Fest in Kansas City earlier this year, and it will also screen at Beyond Fest in LA soon. RLJE will debut Spider One's Allegoria streaming on Shudder + on VOD starting August 2nd, 2022 later this summer. Who's into this?