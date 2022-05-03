Ashley Benson & Shiloh Fernandez in Thriller 'Private Property' Trailer

"You have no idea what it means to guy a like me to take a dip in a private pool." Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a neo-noir thriller titled Private Property, which is a remake of a 1960 film of the same name. It's opening in just a few weeks on VOD this month for anyone curious. Kathryn, a struggling actress and unfulfilled housewife, becomes involved with her new gardener, Ben. As he gives her the attention and sensitivity she craves, they start to fall for each other. But Ben is not what he seems. In turns out that Ben has been hiding secrets with her new neighbor, an eccentric millionaire who just moved in. Ashley Benson stars as Kathryn, along with Shiloh Fernandez, Logan Miller, Frank Whaley, and Jay Pharoah. This looks like your standard late-night TV movie schlock about some mysterious criminal men and a beautiful woman getting tangled up in something over her head. Doesn't really look good, but that's just my opinion.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chadd Harbold's Private Property, direct from YouTube:

This tense and gripping neo-noir thriller walks the fine line between reality and deception. Stuck in a marriage to a rich Hollywood producer (Jay Pharoah), struggling actress Kathryn (Ashley Benson) finds herself attracted to Ben, her new gardener. Then, she meets Ed, the eccentric millionaire who's just moved in next door, and a BBQ turns into a drunken party. Kathryn awakens to discover that Ben and Ed have been hiding secrets, and that her home — and life — may now be in grave danger. Private Property is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Chadd Harbold, director of the films Revenge for Jolly!, How to Be a Man, and Long Nights Short Mornings previously. Based on the original 1960 film also titled Private Property. This originally premiered at the 2022 Fantaspoa Fantastic Film Festival in Brazil. Lionsgate releases Private Property in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th, 2022 this summer.