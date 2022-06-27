Ashley Greene & Bruce Willis in Crime Thriller 'Wrong Place' Trailer

"You made a crucial mistake…" "I'm gonna do what I do best." Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for Wrong Place, yet another of these B-movie crime thrillers with Bruce Willis. You thought they were done?! They've probably got a dozen more of these lined-up, sadly, clearly manipulating Bruce into just working and work. In this film, a meth cook hunts down the former police chief of a small town in order to silence him before he can deliver eyewitness testimony against his family, but ultimately finds himself up against more than he had bargained for when he threatens the chief's daughter. Starring Ashley Greene, Bruce Willis, Michael Sirow, Texas Battle, Stacey Danger, & Massi Furlan. This looks as formulaic and as obvious and as cheesy as expected. Unfortunately there's nothing to see with these final Willis films.

Here's the official trailer for Mike Burns' Wrong Place, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Frank (Bruce Willis), a former police chief of a small town, finds himself being hunted down by a meth kingpin seeking to silence him before he can deliver eyewitness testimony against him, but ultimately finds himself up against more than he bargained for when he threatens to harm Frank's daughter (Ashley Greene). Wrong Place is directed by American filmmaker / music supervisor Mike Burns, his second film after Out of Death previously, plus a few shorts and lots of work as a music supervisor. The screenplay is written by Bill Lawrence. Produced by Randall Emmett, George Furla, Ceasar Richbow, Mark Stewart, and Chad A. Verdi. Vertical will debut Wrong Place in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 15th, 2022.