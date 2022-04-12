Atmospheric Small Town Noir 'Find Her' Trailer from Nick McCallum

"Sometimes a girl just needs to forget her problems…" A first look trailer has been revealed an indie film mystery thriller titled Find Her, written and directed by and starring actor Nick McCallum. There is no release date yet but this is a first look trailer to show what the film looks like. It's described as "Brick meets Gone Baby Gone," and it was filmed down in Louisiana and Florida. When an ex-cop arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his missing daughter, it slowly becomes clear he has his own personal agenda to finding the truth. With cinematography by Emmy award-winning director of photography Evan Zissimopulos. The cast includes Nick McCallum, Richard Gunn, Anais Lilit, Stelio Savante, John James, Rebecca Lines, Randal Gonzalez, Sydney Bullock, Mary Drew Ahrens, and John Daniel Gates. This does look better than expected, with lots of mysterious shots in this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick McCallum's Find Her, direct from Vimeo:

Ex-cop Isaiah Slade (Nick McCallum) arrives as a stranger in a small town - he's searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his missing daughter. As he navigates a long list of possible suspects with plenty of motive, it slowly becomes clear that Slade has his own secrets to reveal. Find Her, also known as Find Her: A Noir Obsession in the UK, is both written and directed by actor / filmmaker Nick McCallum, director of the films Past God, She, and A Friend in the Woods previously, as well as a few other shorts. It's also produced by Nick McCallum along with Kelly Knox. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. The film is set to open sometime later in 2022 - stay tuned for updates. Look any good?