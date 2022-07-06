Aubrey Plaza Learns to Scam in Thriller 'Emily the Criminal' Trailer

"None of this is safe. But if you listen to exactly what I say, you'll be fine." Roadside Attr. has debuted the official trailer for an indie thriller titled Emily the Criminal, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. You've probably heard about this – it was one of our favorite films from Sundance this year, and it's one of Aubrey Plaza's best performances. Plaza also produced this film, the feature debut of filmmaker John Patton Ford. Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of L.A., ultimately leading to deadly consequences. The tension builds as it goes on, but it never loses focus. Aubrey Plaza stars as "Emily the Criminal", with Theo Rossi, Jonathan Avigdori, Gina Gershon, Bernardo Badillo, and Wesley Han. I am a big fan of this film, but I do think this trailer shows way, way too much. Better to watch without having seen all this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Patton Ford's Emily the Criminal, direct from YouTube:

Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of the normal job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a "dummy shopper," buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi). Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles, CA. Emily the Criminal is both written and directed by American filmmaker John Patton Ford, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. Produced by Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Roadside will debut Emily the Criminal in select US theaters starting August 12th, 2022 later this summer. Look any good? Who wants to join her?