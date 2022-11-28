Australian Crime Thriller 'Transfusion' Trailer with Sam Worthington

"Will I be brave like you one day?" Madman Films in Australia has unveiled a trailer for an Australian crime thriller called Transfusion, marking the feature directorial debut of former rugby player Matt Nable. It's set to open in January in theaters Down Under, during the middle of Australia's summer, but has no other international dates set yet. A former Special Forces is operative thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son from being taken from him. In between performing his roles in the Avatar sequels for James Cameron, which were also filmed in Australia, Sam Worthington took on this lead role as well. He plays a father suffering from PTSD and without identity after retiring from the Special Air Service regiment (SAS) of the Australian Army. The cast also includes Phoebe Tonkin, Edward Friday Carmody, Matt Nable, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, and Sam Cotton. This seems like it could be solid, it's definitely worth a look.

Here's the official Australian trailer for Matt Nable's Transfusion, direct from Madman's YouTube:

Transfusion tells the story of a father (Sam Worthington) and his young son (Edward Friday Carmody) attempting to reconnect after a devastating loss. The son, mired in guilt for a choice he never made, and a father suffering from PTSD and without identity after retiring from the Special Air Service regiment (SAS) of the Australian Army. On his last chance with the law, the father is thrust into the criminal underworld by a former SAS brother (Matt Nable) to keep his only son from being taken from him. Transfusion is both written and directed by Australian actor / rugby player turned filmmaker Matt Nable, making his feature directorial debut with this film. It's produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz, originally made for Stan television. Madman Films will debut Matt Nable's Transfusion in select cinemas in Australia starting on January 5th, 2023 early in the New Year. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Who's interested?