Avan Jogia's Stylish, Punk Neo-Noir Film 'Door Mouse' Official Trailer

"You're looking down deep wells, little door mouse, asking dangerous questions." Keep asking, and keep digging!! Gravitas Ventures has revealed the official trailer for a super-stylish neo-noir thriller titled Door Mouse, marking the feature directorial debut of Canadian actor Avan Jogia. This already premiered at the Toronto Film Festival a few months ago and it arrives on VOD in January to watch in the US. A comic-book creator (played by Hayley Law from "Riverdale" and Mark, Mary & Some Other People) who works at a burlesque club enlists the help of a friend to figure out what’s behind the disappearances of young women in their circle in this stylish neo-noir. This also stars Keith Powers, Donal Logue, and Famke Janssen. This looks crazy cool!! Digging the style, the mysterious noir vibe with great one-liners, and the story about a comic book artist / dancer getting revenge on the people killing her dance coworkers. Takin' out the trash.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Avan Jogia's Door Mouse, direct from YouTube:

In this gritty super-stylish thriller, Mouse (Hayley Law), is an irreverent dancer at a dead-end burlesque club run by Mama (Famke Janssen), a tough, shady club owner. When Mouse’s only friends and fellow club dancers go missing under mysterious circumstances, nobody at the club seems too concerned about them, and the police couldn’t care less. Mouse and her constant sidekick Ugly (Keith Powers) quickly realize that it is up to them to dig up all the dirt and start the hunt for the culprits. Desperate for answers and with time running out, Mouse chooses a very risky play that plunges her further down the rabbit hole and into a sordid underworld, leaving her out in the open. She discovers corruption runs deep, monsters are real, and that sometimes, justice is meant to be taken into your own hands. Door Mouse is both written and directed by Canadian actor / filmmaker Avan Jogia, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival a few months ago. Gravitas will debut Jogia's Door Mouse in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2023 coming soon.