Awesome Full Trailer for Rise of an African King Series 'Shaka iLembe'

"Some day… you will rule over all other kings." South Africa's Mzansi Magic has revealed an official trailer for an epic new series debuting in 2023 called Shaka iLembe. This is one of the first large scale series made by Africans about Africa's own history - telling the story of the making of the iconic African King. It's set in the 1700s and follows him from childhood to his reign. "With ambitions of making a series as epic and vast as Game of Thrones, we want to tell the story of the Nguni peoples who migrated to below the Pongola river and ruled over this verdant land. With 3 action packed seasons mapped out, we hope to breathe life into the kings and queens, warriors and witches, spies, slavers, marauders and traders who lived, loved and fought for this land." The series stars Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays Queen Nandi, the revered mother of Shaka, with Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo, and Wiseman Mncube as King Zwide. Plus Lemogang Tsipa, Ntando Zondi, and Senzo Radebe. This is a seriously impressive first look - plenty of awesome footage. Good choice for the music, costumes are spot on, everything about this looks remarkable.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Mzansi Magic's series Shaka iLembe, direct from YouTube:

Set in the 1700s, Shaka ilembe tells the story of the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through to adulthood. The production has been six years in the making, consulting historians, academics, and family descendants, including incumbent King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as well as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. The key actors playing Shaka are the incredibly talented Lemongang Tsipa (adult king) and the newcomer Ntando Zondi (boy king). "I am honoured to bring the giant that is Queen Nandi to life. History will remember those who informed its people of where we come from, to better understand who we are. I am fortunate to be part of a project that is much bigger than ourselves and to tell this story in our own language. Impi iyeza!" Shaka iLembe is a series co-created and executive produced by Teboho Mahlatsi (also of "Angel's Song" and "Isibaya"). Developed by Multichoice Studios and The Bomb Shelter Film Company. Featuring episodes directed by Angus Gibson and Teboho Mahlatsi. Also executive produced by Nomzamo Mbatha. South African channel Mzansi Magic on DStv will debut the Shaka iLembe series in 2023. No US release is set yet. Look any good?