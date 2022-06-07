Awesome Second Trailer for 'Bullet Train' Action Movie with Brad Pitt

"What's waiting for us in Kyoto?" "The White Death, and his army of assassins." Sony Pictures debuts the second full-length trailer for Bullet Train, an action movie set mostly on a Japanese bullet train, pulling into theaters this summer. The plot involves five assassins aboard this train who discover their missions all have something in common. From the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, "the end of the line is only the beginning in a wild, non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan." Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives. Also starring Sandra Bullock ("Maria Beetle"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Tangerine"), Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry ("Lemon"), Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji ("Kimura"), Masi Oka and Andrea Muñoz. This is one of my most antiicpated summer action movies! I dig everything about it, from the train setting to the cast, and I think it's going to be filled with awesome fights. All aboard!

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for David Leitch's Bullet Train, from Sony's YouTube:

For more info, follow the Nippon Speed Line pages - @nipponspeedline on Instagram and on YouTube here.

In Sony's action movie Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as "Ladybug", an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world's fastest train…and he's got to figure out how to get off. Bullet Train is directed by American stuntman / filmmaker David Leitch, director of the films John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw previously; he also works as a stunt coordinator & stuntman. The screenplay is written by Zak Olkewicz, adapted from Kôtarô Isaka's novel. Produced by Antoine Fuqua, David Leitch, and Kelly McCormick. Sony Pictures will release Leitch's Bullet Train movie in theaters starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. Who's ready to hitch a ride?