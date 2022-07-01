Awesome Teaser for Canadian Revenge Film 'Polaris' Starring Viva Lee

Bring it on!! This is going to be awesome - get a first look below. A festival teaser trailer has debuted for a Canadian indie film titled Polaris, a revenge thriller from filmmaker KC Carthew. It's premiering at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal this summer, and hopefully will get a US release not long after. Here's the pitch: A young girl raised by a polar bear pursues her destiny after escaping capture by brutal warriors intent on killing her mother. Yeah I'm sold! Carthew describes the film as "Mad Max in the Arctic, an origin story of a world gone to shame that builds from themes of environmental stewardship/horror." Adding that, "it is inspired by eco-feminism and the need for significant cultural and sustainable change. The film portrays these themes with an entirely female cast – including the polar bear." Yay! This shoot for this looks stunning. Starring Viva Lee, Khamisa Wilsher, and Muriel Dutil. Honestly I don't even need to see the film yet to know it's going to be totally badass. Even the photos from it look so cool! Dive in below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Kirsten Carthew's Polaris, direct from YouTube (via SA):

Set in 2144 against the harsh backdrop of a frozen wasteland, Sumi, a human child raised by Mama Polar Bear, narrowly escapes capture from a brutal Morad hunting party and sets out across the vast winter landscape. When Sumi stumbles across Frozen Girl, an unlikely friendship is forged and together they race ahead of the vindictive hunters towards the only guiding light Sumi knows, the Polaris star. "Filmed in the subarctic, the story is set in a futuristic frozen world born of the brutal disregard of generations prior – where any nation could be buried under the snow." Polaris is written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Kirsten Carthew (aka KC Carthew), her second feature after directing The Sun at Midnight previously, plus a few other short films. Produced by Max Fraser, Paul Cadieux, KC Carthew & Alyson Richards. This is premiering at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal coming up this summer. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info visit the film's official website. How does that look?