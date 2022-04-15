Awesome Trailer for Japan's New Live-Action 'Shin Ultraman' Reboot

"I felt a different reality than a monster when I was a giant." Toho Pictures has debuted a new 30-second main trailer for the iconic monsterverse movie Shin Ultraman, a modern update on the beloved '60s TV character from Japan. Toho convinced filmmakers Hideaki Anno & Shinji Higuchi to re-team again after making Shin Godzilla in 2016, updating the classic Ultraman character for these times. The new Ultraman design is is based on an Ultraman painting by the late Tohl Narita in 1983 called “Incarnation of Truth, Justice, and Beauty”. Shin Ultraman stars Takumi Saitoh, who becomes the human host of "Ultraman", with Masami Nagasawa and Hidetoshi Nishijima. Almost every shot in this new trailer is totally epic! Plus there's some glimpses at Ultraman foes including Gabora, Neronga, and some kind of evil robot. Why does this seem like it's going to be absolutely amazing?! Feast your eyes on this monsterverse trailer below.

Here's the main Japanese trailer for Hideaki Anno & Shinji Higuchi's Shin Ultraman, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Japan's Shin Ultraman here, to view the first look again.

An alien is out for justice and pursues a rogue criminal to a planet called Earth. To atone for his deeds he leaves the power and transforms a human into a hero for good and Earthly protection. Thus the Ultra Man is born as fashioned after the original early 1960s televisions serial that was on many Japanese households' TVs. Shin Ultraman, with the original title シン・ウルトラマン in Japanese, is co-directed by Japanese filmmaking legends Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion) and Shinji Higuchi (known for his visual effects for the Gamera trilogy), both of whom made the Shin Godzilla film a few years ago. The screenplay is written by Hideaki Anno, with Higuchi credited as director. It's produced by Toho Pictures, Tsuburaya Productions, Khara Corporation, and Cine Bazar. Toho opens Anno & Higuchi's Shin Ultraman in Japan in theaters starting May 13th, 2022 early this summer. No US release date is set yet. Who's in!?