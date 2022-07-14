Awkward Spy Thriller 'Blackbird' Trailer - Directed by Michael Flatley

"Who I am is none of your concern!" Wildcard Distribution in the UK has revealed an official trailer for a spy thriller titled Blackbird, from dance maestro Michael Flatley, who stars in, writes, and directs the film. Not to be confused with the Susan Sarandon drama Blackbird from 2019, or this year's prison drama also called Black Bird, this is something else. It was originally supposed to open in 2020, but after multiple delays and behind-the-scenes drama, the film is only now getting release - starting with Ireland first. Still no US date is set yet. The troubled secret agent "Blackbird" abruptly retires from service and opens a luxurious nightclub in Barbados, in the Caribbean, to escape the dark shadows of his past. An old flame arrives and reignites love in his life but she brings danger with her. Flatley stars, with Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin, Nicole Evans, and Ian Beattie. This actually doesn't look so bad. But it's still clearly a vanity project with Flatley pretty much saying "I've always wanted to be Bond, so I'll cast myself in my own film playing Bond."

Here's the international trailer (+ two posters) for Michael Flatley's Blackbird, direct from YouTube:

MI6 operative Victor Blackley turns his back on the agency after his fiancée is killed on a mission gone wrong. Sometime later, he finds himself as the owner of 'The Blue Moon', a prestigious hotel in Barbados that acts as a safe haven for international criminals to complete under the table deals. Though, after years of turning his head to his guest's business, he is pulled back in to the world he left when a former agent connected to his past turns up as part of a small party, who have come to conduct business on the grounds. What begins as a chance encounter that reignites an old flame quickly becomes a life or death struggle to save not only those closest to him, but also the potential lives of millions throughout the world. Blackbird is directed by American dancer / actor / filmmaker Michael Flatley, best known as the iconic "Lord of the Dance", making his feature directorial debut with this project. WildCard Distr. will debut Flatley's Blackbird in Irish cinemas starting on September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. No US release date is set yet. Look good?