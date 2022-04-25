Awoken from Cryo With No Memory - 'Cryo' Sci-Fi Mystery Trailer

"He is in our memories… If we can just remember!" Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Cryo, another Cube-esque concept involving being trapped in a contained space. This is opening in theaters in late June right in the middle of the summer. In an underground facility, five scientists wake from cryosleep with no memory of who they are or how long they've been asleep. They soon make a shocking realization: a killer is hunting them down there, and may even be hiding among them. They begin to realize they may have been part of a scientific experiment gone wrong… Or is it something else? The film stars Jyllian Petrie, Emily Marie Palmer, Mason D. Davis, Curt Doussett, Morgan Gunter, with Michael Flynn. It almost looks like this has way too many ideas crammed into the one script, with all the different character trying to build their own plot instead of focusing on the mystery at hand. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Barrett Burgin's film Cryo, direct from YouTube:

Sometimes the real nightmare is being awake. Five scientists awake from a cryogenic sleep and find themselves trapped in an underground facility. With no memory of who they are or how long they've been asleep, they begin to realize they may have been part of a scientific experiment gone wrong. After a series of strange events, the scientists find themselves being hunted. They do not know who is hunting them or for what reason, but the scientists begin to suspect that one of them may be the killer. Cryo is directed by filmmaker Barrett Burgin, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Barrett Burgin and Mason D. Davis. Produced by Westin Cross and Matthew Siemers. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Burgin's Cryo in select US theaters on June 24th, 2022, then on VOD starting June 28th this summer. Look cool?