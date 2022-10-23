Bad Trailer for Unnecessary Direct-to-Video Action Sequel 'R.I.P.D. 2'

"That was unexpected." Universal All-Access has revealed a short trailer for a direct-to-video sequel titled R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned. Yes, they decided to make a sequel to R.I.P.D., the wacky supernatural action movie from 2013 that ended up bombing when it opened (despite Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds, and Kevin Bacon). Considering it took them almost 9 years to make this sequel, it seems to be a cash grab move for the studio, bringing back an existing IP for more "content" instead of making anything new. Like Back to the Future Part III, this sequel is set in the Old West in 1876. The Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world's best hope of being saved lies in the gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher as he becomes the newest officer for the Rest In Peace Department enforcing the afterlife's laws. Jeffrey Donovan stars with Penelope Mitchell, Jake Choi, Richard Brake, and Kerry Knuppe. At least the trailer is free to watch, but it's pretty obvious no one should be wasting any of their money on this movie. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Leyden's R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, from YouTube:

And just for fun, here's the original 2013 trailer for Robert Schwentke's R.I.P.D. movie also via YouTube:

Set in the American West of 1876, R.I.P.D.2: Rise of the Damed is a spiritual (pardon the pun) sequel to 2013's R.I.P.D. Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) isn't too thrilled about finding himself dead after a shoot out with a notorious outlaw gang, but he gets a second chance to return after being recruited by the R.I.P.D. (Rest In Peace Department). But avenging his own murder may have to take a back seat to saving the world when a gateway to hell is opened in the old mining town of Red Creek threatening not only the locals… but all of humanity itself. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is directed by Australian actor / director Paul Leyden, of the two movies Come Back to Me and Chick Fight previously, as well as one other short. The screenplay is written by Andrew Klein and Paul Leyden. It's produced by Ogden Gavanski. The original 2013 film is based on the 1999 comic book also titled R.I.P.D. by Peter M. Lenkov. Universal All-Access will debut R.I.P.D. 2 direct-to-VOD / Blu-ray starting on November 15th, 2022 coming up. Anyone into this?